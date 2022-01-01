Go
Toast

Heroic Italian

Reinventing the classic Italian hero by day and serving traditional Italian cuisine by night.

514-516 Santa Monica Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tetrazini$18.00
Organic chicken, smoked mozzarella, mushrooms, peas, garlic rosemary cream, white wine
Marinetti$17.00
Fresh bufala mozzarella, avocado, house roasted tomatoes, pesto, aged balsamic glaze
Genoa$18.00
Shredded organic Jidori Chicken in pesto with Buffalo Mozzarella and roasted tomatoes.
Vegan$17.00
Fresh avocado, artichoke, house roasted tomatoes, caramelized onion, giardinnaire, fresh pesto
Scala$18.00
Braised short ribs, sauteed peppers, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onions
Potato chips$4.00
House made daily and tossed with rosemary sea salt
Caesar Salad
A classic. Parmesan, imported anchovy, garlic, Dijon mustard, romaine lettuce, crostini.
Quadronno$17.00
Prosciutto, burrata, house roasted tomatoes, mayo, Italian black summer truffles
OMG$18.00
Imported italian prosciutto, salame, capocollo, mortadella, porchetta, smoked mozzarella, artichokes, housemade giardinnaire, house roasted tomatoes, olives, mustard, mayo, italian black summer truffles
Mt. Etna Salad
Warm roasted vegetables, cauliflower, brussel sprouts, rainbow carrots, farro, seasonal market greens, garbanzos, red wine vinaigrette.
See full menu

Location

514-516 Santa Monica Blvd.

Santa Monica CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Umami Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bodega Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Coffee until 4 :: Wine, beer & pizza all day.

El Cholo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

We're a warm and welcoming neighborhood spot in Santa Monica that's open every day for breakfast and lunch. Chef/Partner Jennifer Toomey and team cook up a variety of farmers' market-driven dishes, like comforting egg dishes and pancakes, hearty sandwiches, healthful salads, grain bowls, and more, while our pastry case is always piled with fresh baked goods, sweet treats and breads from Partner/Pastry Chef Laurel Almerinda.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston