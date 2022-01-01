Heroic Italian
Dedicated to the Modern Italian Sandwich.
We only use imported Italian cold cuts and cheeses, organic house made relishes and fresh bread toasted to order. In addition, Heroic Italian features an exciting menu of innovative, Italian salads made with all organic greens.
572 Castro Street
Popular Items
Location
572 Castro Street
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Project Juice
Come in and enjoy!
blush!
Wine, beer, food.
Starbelly
Come in and enjoy!
Kasa Indian Eatery
Vibrant Indian Flavors! | Restaurants & Catering | Serving San Francisco, Redwood City and vicinity | Home-style Indian Cooking | Thali Plates | Kati Rolls | Samosas | Chaat | Indian Beer | Gluten Free Options | Vegan & Vegetarian Options