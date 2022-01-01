Go
Heroic Italian

Dedicated to the Modern Italian Sandwich.
We only use imported Italian cold cuts and cheeses, organic house made relishes and fresh bread toasted to order. In addition, Heroic Italian features an exciting menu of innovative, Italian salads made with all organic greens.

572 Castro Street

Popular Items

Marinetti$17.00
Fresh Imported Bufala Mozzarella, Avocado, Roasted Tomatoes, Pesto, Aged Balsamic Glaze.
Genoa (Hot)$17.00
Warm shredded rotisserie chicken, fresh pesto, warm roasted tomatoes and bufula mozzarella.
Vegan$17.00
Fresh Avocado, Roasted
Tomatoes, Caramelized Onion,
House-made Giardiniera & Fresh
Vegan Pesto.
Chicken Tetrazzini (Hot)$17.00
Rotisserie chicken, mushrooms and peas, in a white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream sauce, with smoked mozzarella.
OMG$18.00
Italian Prosciutto, Spicy Salami,
Capocollo, Mortadella, Porchetta,
Smoked Mozzarella, Roasted
Artichoke spread, Olive spread roasted tomatoes, lettuce, house-made Giardiniera, yellow mustard, Black Truffle Infused mayo and shredded lettuce
Quadronno$17.00
Prosciutto, Burrata, Roasted Tomatoes and Mayo with Italian Black Truffle Infusion.
Dirty Sea Salt Potato Chips$3.00
Bambino (Hot)$13.00
A child sized ham and cheese sandwich: Porchetta & fontal cheese.
Mount Etna Salad$17.00
Warm Roasted Farro and Vegetables
(Cauliflower, Brussels Sprouts, Carrots) on a Bed of Seasonal Greens, with Garbanzo Beans and Red Wine Vinaigrette.
Toffee Milk Chocolate Cookie from Hot Cookie$2.25
We get the Dough from the Castro's own Hot Cookie and we bake the cookies fresh each day in house.
Location

572 Castro Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
