Go
Toast

Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown

Heroes Sports Bar & Grille

273 Dauphin Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10 WINGS$14.99
Ketchup
Kid's Fingers
Bacon Cheese Burger$13.49
Fully dressed Hero Burger with two pieces of bacon and your choice of cheese.
Garden Salad$7.99
Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, shredded carrots, shredded cheese and croutons.
Red Beans & Rice Basket$11.99
Slow cooked with celery, bell peppers, onions plus Conecuh Sausage and all the right seasonings! Served with cornbread.
Side Onion Rings$3.50
Kid's Burger
Mustard
Mayo
See full menu

Location

273 Dauphin Street

Mobile AL

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Las Floriditas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ruby Slipper Cafe

No reviews yet

The original Ruby Slipper Cafe opened in May 2008 in Mid-City New Orleans. Our founders were driven by a deep desire to help revitalize their neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
We were founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2008. We have grown to six locations in #NOLA in addition to Metairie, La; Baton Rouge, La; Mobile, Al; Orange Beach, Al; Pensacola, Fl.

The Royal Scam

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Squid Ink

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston