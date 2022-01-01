Herriman restaurants you'll love

Herriman restaurants
Tonyburgers - Herriman

11976 S Carlsbad Way Suite 500, Herriman

No reviews yet
Large Fries$4.99
2 Fry Sauces are included with a Large Fry.
Onion Strings$4.99
1 Fry Sauce is included with an Onion Ring.
I’m So Bleu
Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli
SAFFRON CIRCLE

4594 W PARTRIDGEHILL LN, Riverton

No reviews yet
SAFFRON LUNCH BOX$11.99
Includes two curries of your choice with rice, one appetizer of your choice and one classic naan. Other add on items for additional cost
SAAG$13.95
(GF) (Can be made Vegan upon request) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Traditional recipe of baby spinach sauteed with tomato, onion, garlic & garam masala.
Punjabi Samosas (2pcs)$6.95
(VEGAN) (VEG) Savory pastry filled with mashed potato, sweet peas, coriander, toasted cumin & ginger, served with dipping sauces
BBQ

The Salty Pineapple

13262 S 5600 W, Herriman

Avg 4.4 (990 reviews)
Guava Cake$5.50
Sweet & Salty$12.95
Mac Salad$2.00
Bout Time Pub & Grub

5502 13400 S, Herriman

No reviews yet
Tacos$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
Wings Glazed$14.00
Our house specialty, 8 savory smoked wings, tossed in our house made Chinese plum dressing, then glazed til sticky. Served with celery and carrot sticks, and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Stuffed Jalapeños$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Mr Fries Man

13338 Rosecrest Rd., Herriman

No reviews yet
Chili Cheese$9.00
Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese
Iceberg Drive Inn - Riverton

5049 13400 South, Riverton

No reviews yet
Rodeo Burger$5.29
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger! We butter and toast the bun on our grill and then add our homemade burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese
Large Cone$2.19
Our large cone! 5 levels of fun. Vanilla, chocolate or twist!
Pastrami Combo$5.29
We melt sliced pastrami and swiss cheese together and then place it on top of a fresh cooked 1/4 lb beef patty. We then put our homemade burger sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Chili

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lehi

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
