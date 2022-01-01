Herriman restaurants you'll love
Tonyburgers - Herriman
11976 S Carlsbad Way Suite 500, Herriman
|Large Fries
|$4.99
2 Fry Sauces are included with a Large Fry.
|Onion Strings
|$4.99
1 Fry Sauce is included with an Onion Ring.
|I’m So Bleu
Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli
SAFFRON CIRCLE
4594 W PARTRIDGEHILL LN, Riverton
|SAFFRON LUNCH BOX
|$11.99
Includes two curries of your choice with rice, one appetizer of your choice and one classic naan. Other add on items for additional cost
|SAAG
|$13.95
(GF) (Can be made Vegan upon request) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Traditional recipe of baby spinach sauteed with tomato, onion, garlic & garam masala.
|Punjabi Samosas (2pcs)
|$6.95
(VEGAN) (VEG) Savory pastry filled with mashed potato, sweet peas, coriander, toasted cumin & ginger, served with dipping sauces
BBQ
The Salty Pineapple
13262 S 5600 W, Herriman
|Guava Cake
|$5.50
|Sweet & Salty
|$12.95
|Mac Salad
|$2.00
Bout Time Pub & Grub
5502 13400 S, Herriman
|Tacos
|$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
|Wings Glazed
|$14.00
Our house specialty, 8 savory smoked wings, tossed in our house made Chinese plum dressing, then glazed til sticky. Served with celery and carrot sticks, and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.
|Stuffed Jalapeños
|$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Mr Fries Man
13338 Rosecrest Rd., Herriman
|Chili Cheese
|$9.00
Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese
Iceberg Drive Inn - Riverton
5049 13400 South, Riverton
|Rodeo Burger
|$5.29
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger! We butter and toast the bun on our grill and then add our homemade burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese
|Large Cone
|$2.19
Our large cone! 5 levels of fun. Vanilla, chocolate or twist!
|Pastrami Combo
|$5.29
We melt sliced pastrami and swiss cheese together and then place it on top of a fresh cooked 1/4 lb beef patty. We then put our homemade burger sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?