Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Herriman
/
Herriman
/
Cake
Herriman restaurants that serve cake
SAFFRON CIRCLE
4594 W PARTRIDGEHILL LN, Riverton
No reviews yet
Mango Mousse Cake
$6.95
Chocolate Lawa Cake
$7.95
More about SAFFRON CIRCLE
BBQ
The Salty Pineapple
13262 S 5600 W, Herriman
Avg 4.4
(990 reviews)
Guava Cake
$5.50
More about The Salty Pineapple
Browse other tasty dishes in Herriman
Cheeseburgers
Burritos
Chili
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Herriman to explore
Salt Lake City
Avg 4.4
(205 restaurants)
Draper
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Lehi
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Sandy
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
South Jordan
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Midvale
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
West Jordan
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
American Fork
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Provo
Avg 4.7
(21 restaurants)
Ogden
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(255 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston