Chicken sandwiches in Herriman

Herriman restaurants
Herriman restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Bout Time Pub & Grub image

 

Bout Time Pub & Grub

5502 13400 S, Herriman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Spicy seared chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion and remoulade sauce.
Item pic

 

Iceberg Drive Inn - Riverton

5049 13400 South, Riverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich Combo$5.29
Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. We then put our homemade white sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
