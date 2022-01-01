Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Herriman
/
Herriman
/
Chicken Tenders
Herriman restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Iceberg Drive Inn - Riverton
5049 13400 South, Riverton
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Strips
$5.49
More about Iceberg Drive Inn - Riverton
BBQ
The Salty Pineapple
13262 S 5600 W, Herriman
Avg 4.4
(990 reviews)
Katsu Chicken Strips and Fries
$5.95
More about The Salty Pineapple
Browse other tasty dishes in Herriman
Chili
Cheeseburgers
Cake
Chicken Sandwiches
Burritos
More near Herriman to explore
Salt Lake City
Avg 4.4
(205 restaurants)
Draper
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Lehi
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Sandy
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
South Jordan
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Midvale
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
West Jordan
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
American Fork
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Provo
Avg 4.7
(21 restaurants)
Ogden
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(255 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston