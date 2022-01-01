Chili in Herriman

Herriman restaurants that serve chili

Bout Time Pub & Grub image

 

Bout Time Pub & Grub

5502 13400 S, Herriman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Verde Fries$7.95
Our hand cut fries smothered with chili verde and topped with cheese.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Chili Cheese image

 

Mr Fries Man

13338 Rosecrest Rd., Herriman

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese$9.00
Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese
More about Mr Fries Man

