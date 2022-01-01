Chili in
Herriman
/
Herriman
/
Chili
Herriman restaurants that serve chili
Bout Time Pub & Grub
5502 13400 S, Herriman
No reviews yet
Chili Verde Fries
$7.95
Our hand cut fries smothered with chili verde and topped with cheese.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Mr Fries Man
13338 Rosecrest Rd., Herriman
No reviews yet
Chili Cheese
$9.00
Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese
More about Mr Fries Man
