Tacos in Herriman

Herriman restaurants
Herriman restaurants that serve tacos

Los Tapatios Taco Grill - Herriman - 5418 W Mainn St

5418 W Mainn St, Herriman

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco$2.85
Grilled corn tortilla with our signature juicy birria
More about Los Tapatios Taco Grill - Herriman - 5418 W Mainn St
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Herriman

5502 13400 S, Herriman

TakeoutDelivery
Tacos$12.00
Our soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of grilled shrimp, steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch. Fish have cabbage, steak & chicken have lettuce.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub - Herriman

