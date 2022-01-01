Hershey restaurants you'll love

Go
Hershey restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hershey

Hershey's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Hershey restaurants

Jo Jo's Pizza image

PIZZA

Jo Jo's Pizza

1150 Cocoa Ave, Hershey

Avg 3.4 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$5.75
Garlic Knots$6.50
Large Pizza$14.75
More about Jo Jo's Pizza
Parkside Hotel image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Parkside Hotel

3 E Derry Rd, Hershey

Avg 4.5 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Dozen Wings$14.50
Bone in / Boneless
1/2 Dozen Wings$9.00
Bone in / Boneless
Breaded Mushrooms$8.00
Served With Ranch
More about Parkside Hotel
Your Place Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Your Place Restaurant

1077 W Governor Rd, Hershey

Avg 3.7 (734 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Reg. Bacon Cheddar Fries$5.50
Half pound of freshly cooked skin-on fries topped with creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce and crispy diced bacon. Served with a side of sour cream.
Large Stromboli$16.00
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We cannot customize Stromboli fillings / toppings.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.00
Soft flour tortilla filled with crispy chicken tenders, hearty bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and creamy buttermilk ranch dressing. Served with fries and dill pickle spear.
More about Your Place Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hershey

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Hershey to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston