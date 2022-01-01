Hershey restaurants you'll love
Hershey's top cuisines
Must-try Hershey restaurants
More about Jo Jo's Pizza
PIZZA
Jo Jo's Pizza
1150 Cocoa Ave, Hershey
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$5.75
|Garlic Knots
|$6.50
|Large Pizza
|$14.75
More about Parkside Hotel
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Parkside Hotel
3 E Derry Rd, Hershey
|Popular items
|1 Dozen Wings
|$14.50
Bone in / Boneless
|1/2 Dozen Wings
|$9.00
Bone in / Boneless
|Breaded Mushrooms
|$8.00
Served With Ranch
More about Your Place Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Your Place Restaurant
1077 W Governor Rd, Hershey
|Popular items
|Reg. Bacon Cheddar Fries
|$5.50
Half pound of freshly cooked skin-on fries topped with creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce and crispy diced bacon. Served with a side of sour cream.
|Large Stromboli
|$16.00
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We cannot customize Stromboli fillings / toppings.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.00
Soft flour tortilla filled with crispy chicken tenders, hearty bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and creamy buttermilk ranch dressing. Served with fries and dill pickle spear.