Boneless wings in Hershey
Hershey restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Jo Jo's Pizza
PIZZA
Jo Jo's Pizza
1150 Cocoa Ave, Hershey
|20 Boneless Wings
|$19.99
|10 Boneless Wings
|$9.99
More about Your Place Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Your Place Restaurant
1077 W Governor Rd, Hershey
|Full Order Boneless Wings
|$12.50
Full sized order of our breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce / rub. Served with carrots, celery and your choice blue cheese or ranch dressing on side.