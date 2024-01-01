Bruschetta in Hershey
Hershey restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Mangia Mangia Italian Grill
Mangia Mangia Italian Grill
2981 Elizabethtown Rd, Hershey
|Bruschetta Mista
|$7.59
Traditional house-made tomato and Sicilian style eggplant caponata over grilled crostini
More about Fenicci's of Hershey - 102 West Chocolate Avenue
Fenicci's of Hershey - 102 West Chocolate Avenue
102 West Chocolate Avenue, Hershey
|Bruschetta
|$10.00
Made fresh daily with Tomatoes, Onions and Fresh Herbs, and served with Toasted Focaccia