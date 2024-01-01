Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Hershey

Hershey restaurants
Hershey restaurants that serve bruschetta

Mangia Mangia Italian Grill

2981 Elizabethtown Rd, Hershey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bruschetta Mista$7.59
Traditional house-made tomato and Sicilian style eggplant caponata over grilled crostini
More about Mangia Mangia Italian Grill
Fenicci's of Hershey - 102 West Chocolate Avenue

102 West Chocolate Avenue, Hershey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bruschetta$10.00
Made fresh daily with Tomatoes, Onions and Fresh Herbs, and served with Toasted Focaccia
More about Fenicci's of Hershey - 102 West Chocolate Avenue
Philip Arthur's Cafe - 108 W Chocolate Ave

108 W Chocolate Ave, Hershey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bruschetta$7.95
House Made with Crostini
More about Philip Arthur's Cafe - 108 W Chocolate Ave

