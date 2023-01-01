Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Hershey

Hershey restaurants that serve clams

PIZZA

JOJO'S PIZZA - HERSHEY - 1150 Cocoa avenue - 717-534-2533

1150 Cocoa Ave, Hershey

Avg 3.4 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti with Clams Sauce$15.99
Fenicci's of Hershey - 102 West Chocolate Avenue

102 West Chocolate Avenue, Hershey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
White Clam Sauce$24.00
A Creamy Sauce with Whole Clams over Linguine
Red Clam Sauce$24.00
A Creamy Sauce with Whole Clams over Linguine
Steamed Clams$14.00
Littlenecks, White Wine and Garlic Lemon Herb Butter
