Clams in Hershey
Hershey restaurants that serve clams
PIZZA
JOJO'S PIZZA - HERSHEY - 1150 Cocoa avenue - 717-534-2533
1150 Cocoa Ave, Hershey
|Spaghetti with Clams Sauce
|$15.99
Fenicci's of Hershey - 102 West Chocolate Avenue
102 West Chocolate Avenue, Hershey
|White Clam Sauce
|$24.00
A Creamy Sauce with Whole Clams over Linguine
|Red Clam Sauce
|$24.00
A Creamy Sauce with Whole Clams over Linguine
|Steamed Clams
|$14.00
Littlenecks, White Wine and Garlic Lemon Herb Butter