Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Hershey

Go
Hershey restaurants
Toast

Hershey restaurants that serve garlic knots

Garlic Knots image

PIZZA

JOJO'S PIZZA - HERSHEY - 1150 Cocoa avenue - 717-534-2533

1150 Cocoa Ave, Hershey

Avg 3.4 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knots$7.50
More about JOJO'S PIZZA - HERSHEY - 1150 Cocoa avenue - 717-534-2533
Banner pic

 

Mangia Mangia Italian Grill

2981 Elizabethtown Rd, Hershey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12 Garlic Knots$6.50
More about Mangia Mangia Italian Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Hershey

Salmon

Fettuccine Alfredo

Margherita Pizza

French Fries

Penne

Lasagna

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Hershey to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (123 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (123 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (541 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (202 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (855 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (800 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston