Paninis in Hershey
Hershey restaurants that serve paninis
More about The Hershey Pantry
The Hershey Pantry
801 E Chocolate Ave, Hershey
|Turkey Avocado Panini
|$14.00
turkey, avocado, garlic ailoi, mozzarella, arugula, ciabatta roll
More about Philip Arthur's Cafe - 108 W Chocolate Ave
Philip Arthur's Cafe - 108 W Chocolate Ave
108 W Chocolate Ave, Hershey
|Smoked Salmon & Mozzarella Panini
|$11.95
with Garden Tomatoes and Basil Pesto
|Turkey, Bacon & Ranch Panini
|$9.95
with Sweet Peppers and Provolone Cheese
|Chicken & Mushroom Panini
|$9.95
with Broccoli Rabe, Garlic and Provolone