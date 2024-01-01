Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Hershey

Hershey restaurants
Hershey restaurants that serve paninis

The Hershey Pantry

801 E Chocolate Ave, Hershey

Turkey Avocado Panini$14.00
turkey, avocado, garlic ailoi, mozzarella, arugula, ciabatta roll
Philip Arthur's Cafe - 108 W Chocolate Ave

108 W Chocolate Ave, Hershey

Smoked Salmon & Mozzarella Panini$11.95
with Garden Tomatoes and Basil Pesto
Turkey, Bacon & Ranch Panini$9.95
with Sweet Peppers and Provolone Cheese
Chicken & Mushroom Panini$9.95
with Broccoli Rabe, Garlic and Provolone
