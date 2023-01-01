Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Hershey

Hershey restaurants
Hershey restaurants that serve tortellini

Jo Jo's Pizza image

PIZZA

JOJO'S PIZZA - HERSHEY - 1150 Cocoa avenue - 717-534-2533

1150 Cocoa Ave, Hershey

Avg 3.4 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Tri-Color Tortellini$15.99
More about JOJO'S PIZZA - HERSHEY - 1150 Cocoa avenue - 717-534-2533
Consumer pic

 

Fenicci's of Hershey - 102 West Chocolate Avenue

102 West Chocolate Avenue, Hershey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortellini Pomodoro$22.00
with Chicken and Prosciutto, tossed with Garlic & Basil in Tomato Alfredo Sauce
Pecorino Siciliano Tortellini$25.00
Chicken, Sausage and Shrimp with Crushed Chili, Garlic Butter and Romano Cheese, served over Tortellini
Crab Tortellini Alfredo$26.00
Lump Crabmeat and Cheese Tortellini topped with Toasted Focaccia Bread Crumbs and Parmesan Cheese
More about Fenicci's of Hershey - 102 West Chocolate Avenue

