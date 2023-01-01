Tortellini in Hershey
JOJO'S PIZZA - HERSHEY - 1150 Cocoa avenue - 717-534-2533
JOJO'S PIZZA - HERSHEY - 1150 Cocoa avenue - 717-534-2533
1150 Cocoa Ave, Hershey
|Tri-Color Tortellini
|$15.99
Fenicci's of Hershey - 102 West Chocolate Avenue
Fenicci's of Hershey - 102 West Chocolate Avenue
102 West Chocolate Avenue, Hershey
|Tortellini Pomodoro
|$22.00
with Chicken and Prosciutto, tossed with Garlic & Basil in Tomato Alfredo Sauce
|Pecorino Siciliano Tortellini
|$25.00
Chicken, Sausage and Shrimp with Crushed Chili, Garlic Butter and Romano Cheese, served over Tortellini
|Crab Tortellini Alfredo
|$26.00
Lump Crabmeat and Cheese Tortellini topped with Toasted Focaccia Bread Crumbs and Parmesan Cheese