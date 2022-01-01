Go
Hersh's

Come in and enjoy!

1843-45 LIGHT STREET

Popular Items

Margherita$18.00
housemade mozzarella, fresh basil, parmigiano, olive oil
Cacio e Pepe$19.00
fontina, pecorino, mozzarella, parmigiano, black pepper
Kale & Pistachio$19.00
fontina, pecorino, garlic, rushed red pepper
The Salami Maker's Girlfriend$20.00
pepperoni, soppressata, parmigiano, black pepper, hot honey
Burrata!!$12.00
wood-fired oregano-roasted tomato, basil pesto, aged balsamic & toasted ciabatta
Salsiccia$21.00
housemade sausage & mozzarella, soppressata, roasted red peppers, provolone & parmigiano
Crispy Cauliflower$10.00
parsley-caper sauce, golden raisins & toasted pine nuts
Da Funghi Due$20.00
all the mushrooms, fontina, taleggio, & sherry thyme vinaigrette
Pepperoni-oni$20.00
housemade mozzarella, hot peppers, aged balsamic
Location

Baltimore MD

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
