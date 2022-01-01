Go
The Hessen Haus perfectly recreates the authentic atmosphere of an old-world German bier hall. The 49 imported German biers on tap, authentic German fare on the menu, create a lively yet cozy atmosphere where large crowds gather to pass the boot and small groups find themselves making new friends.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 4th Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1365 reviews)

Popular Items

Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
Topped with thick-cut Cherrywood smoked bacon, honey mustard and cheddar cheese. Served on a fresh pretzel roll.
Turkey Bacon Melt Sandwich$11.99
A delicious combination of roast turkey, crisp bacon, American and Muenster cheeses, dressed with a spiced aioli. Served on grilled Texas toast.
Cheese Curds$10.99
Cheddar cheese curds breaded and fried to perfection. Served with ranch or haus curry sauce.
Fried Pickle Chips$7.99
Thick sliced kosher dill pickle chips, hand-breaded and deep fried golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.
Giant Bavarian Pretzel$12.99
Black Forest Schnitzel LARGE$15.99
Hand-breaded pork loin smothered in a rich and creamy cheese sauce with ham, spinach and mushrooms, presented over a bed of spaetzle.
Jumbo Soft Pretzel$5.00
Freshly baked to order. Served with beer cheese dip or haus mustard.
Pretzel Basket$10.99
A superb companion for any brew! Four Bavarian- style pretzels served with beer cheese dip or haus mustard. Perfect for sharing.
Big Haus Burger$14.99
Can’t decide on burger or brat? No worries, the Big Haus has you covered. We top a 1⁄2 lb burger with two strips of cherrywood smoked bacon, a split bratwurst and top it off with melted American and Swiss cheese. Served on a bakery fresh bun.
Mac & Cheese Baden Bäden$11.49
Mac and cheese the German way... A tasty blend of Muenster, Swiss and Parmesan cheeses mixed with spaetzle. Topped with your choice of chicken, pork or beef for only $2.00 more.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

101 4th Street

Des Moines IA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
