Hester's Café

We are a locally owned and operated bakery café & coffee bar with two locations here in the coastal bend. Give us a try your sure to enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

3812 S Alameda • $$

Avg 4.5 (482 reviews)

Popular Items

Hester's Latte
This is our signature house latte. Made with a combination of Vanilla and Hazelnut syrup. Topped with whip cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Laguna Club$10.79
House roasted turkey, honey smoked ham and apple smoked bacon served on sourdough bread woth mayo, lettuce & tomato topped with provolone cheese and a side of honey mustard
Swinney Switch$10.69
House roasted turkey breast, apple smoked bacon, black bean corn salsa, pepper jack cheese, red chili pecans, with Avocado-Texas ranch dressing over a bed of spring greens
Cobb$10.89
House roasted chicken, apple smoked bacon, blue cheese, avocado, tomatoes, sliced egg, chives, romaine, chopped and tossed with our chive buttermilk dressing
Chai Tea Latte$4.15
Chai Spiced Tea with steamed milk topped with fresh whip cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Villa St. Jacques$10.59
House roasted chicken, honey smoked ham, Swiss cheese and spring greens with a pesto-mayo on pressed focaccia bread.
Gratitude Bowl$11.29
Ancient grains, miso glazed sweet potatoes, roasted portabella mushrooms, kale pesto, avocado, marinated chili cucumbers, hemp seeds and arugula
Iced Tea$3.00
Texas Wave$10.79
House roasted turkey breast, avocado, tomatoes, Monterrey Jack cheese and lettuce, with chipoltle-mayo on pressed ciabatta
Mediterranean Bowl$10.29
Rainbow quinoa, chick peas, sliced avocado, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, and arugula with a white wine shallot vinaigrette.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3812 S Alameda

Corpus Christi TX

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
