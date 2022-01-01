Go
Hestia and Kalimotxo!

We celebrate the spirit of the Basque’s social bar culture with amazing food, curated Spanish wine list, craft cocktails and flowing porrones. Enjoy our beautiful patio that overlooks Shoal Creek. Our team’s hospitality provides the comfort of a local neighborhood bar in a space that invites to have a night out on the town.

607 W Third St

Popular Items

Kali Burger$14.00
served a la carte. 44 farms beef, px onion, mushroom aioli, mahon cheese, house-made bun
Patatas Bravas$8.00
Fried Gold Potato, Garlic Aioli, Pimenton
Pan con Tomat$8.00
grilled bread, smashed tomato, garlic, evoo
Pork Belly$16.00
Roasted pork belly, sherry glaze, salsa verde
Tortilla Espanola$12.00
Burnt Basque Cheesecake Slice$8.00
with smoked strawberry
Octopus$5.00
Blistered Shishito Peppers$9.00
sea salt, preserved lemon aioli
Kali Style Patatas$8.00
Our Patatas Bravas topped with Salsa Verde and Anchovies
Location

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
