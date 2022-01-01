Go
A map showing the location of Hettinger Theater

Hettinger Theater

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

113 N Main St

Hettinger, ND 58639

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

113 N Main St, Hettinger ND 58639

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Pastime Bar & Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

T & B Brickfire

No reviews yet

Pizzas, Lattes, Smoothies & More!!
Curbside Pick-up Available
~~Pizza Hours: Tu-F 11am-7pm
~~Drink Hours: M-F 8:30am-7pm

Hettinger Golf Association

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hettinger Theater

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston