Hettinger Theater
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
113 N Main St
Hettinger, ND 58639
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
113 N Main St, Hettinger ND 58639
Nearby restaurants
Pastime Bar & Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!
T & B Brickfire
Pizzas, Lattes, Smoothies & More!!
Curbside Pick-up Available
~~Pizza Hours: Tu-F 11am-7pm
~~Drink Hours: M-F 8:30am-7pm
Hettinger Golf Association
Come in and enjoy!