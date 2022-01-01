Go
Heyday Brewing

A southern brewpub in North Raleigh

5301 Tin Roof Way Raleigh

No reviews yet

Popular Items

That Fried Chicken$13.00
Buttermilk chicken breast fried in house-made breading, hot honey, potato bun, and pickled cabbage. Comes with a side of fries.
Classic Caesar$10.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, and house-made caesar dressing
Heyday Smash Burger$13.00
Two three-ounce patties, american cheese, pickled red onion, ketchup, potato bun. served with a side of fries
Hushpuppies$7.00
Sided with brown sugar butter & remoulade
Po' Boy Sliders$12.00
Golden-fried shrimp with shredded iceburg lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickled onions, and remoulade sauce built on three slider buns. Comes with a side of fries.
Soft Pretzels$7.00
Four long-shaped soft pretzels, sided with beer cheese and yellow mustard
North Carolina Pork BBQ Sandwich$13.00
BBQ pork, coleslaw, potato bun, BBQ sauce, and served with a side of fries
Farmers Market Salad$8.00
Seasonal greens, mushrooms, shaved parmesan, dried fruits, and house-made ranch dressing
Heyday Fries$6.00
Fried and coated in a tasty seasoning
The Nearly Perfect Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni
Location

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
