Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Enid
  • /
  • Heydy’s Place - 616 West Owen K Garriott Rd.
A map showing the location of Heydy’s Place - 616 West Owen K Garriott Rd.View gallery

Heydy’s Place - 616 West Owen K Garriott Rd.

Open today 10:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

616 West Owen K Garriott Rd.

Enid, OK 73701

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

616 West Owen K Garriott Rd., Enid OK 73701

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Callahan's Pub & Grille
orange star4.5 • 892
220 N Independence St Enid, OK 73701
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - Enid
orange starNo Reviews
2201 W. Owen K. Garriott Rd. Enid, OK 73703
View restaurantnext
Wee Too Restaurant - 4002 N. 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
4002 N. 4th Street Enid, OK 73701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Enid

Callahan's Pub & Grille
orange star4.5 • 892
220 N Independence St Enid, OK 73701
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Enid

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Yukon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Newcastle

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Norman

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Wichita

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Heydy’s Place - 616 West Owen K Garriott Rd.

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston