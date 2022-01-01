Hey Yuet
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
249 W 26 St
New York, NY 10001
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
249 W 26 St, New York NY 10001
Nearby restaurants
Ci Siamo
Come in and enjoy!
Billy's Bakery
Each day, we bake everything from scratch using the finest ingredients. From apple pie to Red Velvet cupcakes, our treats are meant to bring you back to a time when a bite of something sweet could make the world a little brighter. Stop by our stores in Chelsea, Tribeca, and inside The Plaza Food Hall and let our smiling staff help you choose from our selection of delicious goodies. Or let us deliver a cake or a dozen cupcakes to your next birthday party or office meeting. Whatever the occasion, Billy’s is here to make life a little sweeter.
Alidoro
Alidoro is an Italian specialty sandwich shop originally founded in 1986 in the heart of New York City’s SoHo, now with locations in New York and Miami. We offer over 40 different sandwiches that we make fresh daily from only the finest Italian ingredients.
We look forward to your visit and hope you enjoy the taste of Italy we bring to the neighborhood.
Moynihan Bar
Come in and enjoy!