HFC Fried Chicken and Pizza
Open today 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
271 Farmington Ave
Hartford, CT 06105
Menu
Popular Items
5 Pc Mix W Fries
$11.99
Tenders W/ Fries
$15.99
Philly Cheese Steak
$10.99
Mix Over Rice
$10.99
Chicken Gyro
$8.49
Lamb Gyro
$8.99
Chicken Over Rice
$9.99
Cheese Burger
$6.99
Fried Wings (10 Pcs)
$12.99
Can Soda
$1.25
Combos
1 Lg w 2 topp + 10pc Wings + 2 Ltr
$29.99
1 Med w 2 topp + 10pc Wings + 2 Ltr
$26.99
2 Med 1topping pizza and a 2liter soda
$26.99
1 Party size w 2 top + 20 wings + 2ltr soda
$49.99
1 XL w 2 topp + 15pc wings + 2ltr
$36.99
2 large 1topping pizza and a 2liter soda
$29.99
Small 12 Specialty Pizza
12" Hfc Special
$15.99
12" Six Cheese Pizza
$13.99
12" Chicken Bbq Pizza
$13.99
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$14.99
12" Philly Steak Pizza
$14.99
12" Hawaiin Style Pizza
$12.99
Med 14 Specialty Pizza
14" Chicken Bbq Pizza
$16.99
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$17.99
Fried Chicken Meal
Leg
$1.99
Wing
$1.59
50 pc mix
$76.99
21pc Mix W Fries
$34.99
9pc Mix W Fries
$17.99
3 Pc Mix W Fries + Can
$9.99
5 Pc Mix W Fries
$11.99
15pc Mix W Fries
$26.99
30 pc mix
$45.99
Sides
Beef Patty
$3.75
Mac & Cheese
$3.49
Curly Fries
$4.99
Nuggets W fries
Mozzarella Sticks 6 Ps
$6.99
Cheese Fries
$4.49
Biscuit
$1.00
Rice
$1.99
Onion Rings 12pc
$3.99
Fries
$3.99
Chicken patty
$3.25
Sweet Potato Pie
$3.50
Mash Potato
$2.99
Tenders W/ Fries
$15.99
Potato Wedges10ps
$4.49
Chicken Fries, 10 Ps
$5.99
Grinders
Chicken Bacon Ranch
$10.99
Tilapia fish grinder
$10.99
whiting fish grinder
$10.99
Chicken Cheese Steak
$10.99
Chicken Bbq Grinder
$10.99
Philly Cheese Steak
$10.99
Buffalo Chicken grinder
$10.99
XL 18 Specialty Pizza
18" Hfc Special
$23.99
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$22.99
18" Vegetable Pizza
$21.99