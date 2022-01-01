Go
Toast

HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth

We think the idea of a truly healthy life without limits is extraordinary, we just have a very simple way to approach it. By eating well sourced, minimally processed, properly portioned food, you can make the healthy choices in what you eat easy and enjoyable. Perfection is not an attainable goal but rather a persistent need to push farther and break our own barriers to grasp at the life we want. It is how we choose to live. We hope you will join us.

1621 River Run Suite 176

No reviews yet

Popular Items

THE STIR FRY$13.00
broccoli, mushrooms, snap peas, red bell pepper, carrots, edamame & red onion sautéed in tamari & sesame, topped
with toasted sesame seeds
THE STACK$13.00
TX bibb lettuce, tomato, sweet potato hash, avocado & an over-easy egg
THE FRIED RICE$13.00
cauliflower fried rice with broccoli, shredded carrots, edamame & green onions sautéed in tamari & sesame with
honey-garlic brussels sprouts & a sunny side egg
HG KALE CAESAR$12.00
kale, warm garlic-chickpea croutons & pecorino romano in HG caesar dressing
TUNA POKE$22.00
avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed salad, spicy chile mayo, crushed wasabi peas
YELLOW CURRY BOWL$13.00
sweet potato, cauliflower, baby kale & grape tomatoes in yellow coconut curry broth topped with cucumber-cilantromint relish, green onion & sliced red chiles
HG CHIPS & QUESO$13.00
spicy vegan queso topped with avocado
& green onion // CONTAINS NUTS
BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL$13.00
pick 1 protein, 2 bases, and 1 sauce
THE BACKYARD BURGER$15.00
all-natural kansas city kobe beef, yellow cheddar, creamy mustard, shaved sweet onions, dill pickles, shredded lettuce & tomato
SHAVED BRUSSELS SALAD$12.00
brussels, kale, smoked almonds, dried cherries & honey – mustard dressing
See full menu

Location

1621 River Run Suite 176

Fort Worth TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Courtside Kitchen

No reviews yet

Making Life More Fun

SusieCakes

No reviews yet

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

Enchiladas Ole'

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ellerbe Fine Foods

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston