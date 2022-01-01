Go
HG SPLY CO & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club

We think the idea of a truly healthy life without limits is extraordinary, we just have a very simple way to approach it. By eating well sourced, minimally processed, properly portioned food, you can make the healthy choices in what you eat easy and enjoyable. Perfection is not an attainable goal but rather a persistent need to push farther and break our own barriers to grasp at the life we want. It is how we choose to live. We hope you will join us.

2980 E State Hwy 114

Popular Items

BUNLESS BURGER CAESAR WEDGE$21.00
kansas city kobe beef burger topped with chimichurri “butter” griddled onions, uncured bacon & a
sunny side egg, served with romaine wedge salad with grilled avocado, tomato, HG caesar & green onion
whole 30 approved
THE BUFFALO$16.00
crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce & blue cheese slaw
THE REMEDY BURGER$15.00
american cheese, creamy mustard, dill pickles, sweet onion, shredded lettuce & tomato
THE FRIED RICE$13.00
cauliflower fried rice with broccoli, shredded carrots, edamame & green onions sautéed in tamari & sesame with
honey-garlic brussels sprouts & a sunny side egg
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$6.00
SNACK HUMMUS$7.00
YELLOW CURRY BOWL$13.00
sweet potato, cauliflower, baby kale & grape tomatoes in yellow coconut curry broth topped with cucumber-cilantromint relish, green onion & sliced red chiles
KIDS CHEESEBURGER$9.00
Location

2980 E State Hwy 114

Trophy Club TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
