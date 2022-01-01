Go
Higher Grounds Cafe and Roastery

Higher Grounds Cafe is now open for indoor ordering.

806 Red Drive Ste 150

Popular Items

Chai Latte$4.00
Our housemade chai spice blend, with milk, a little vanilla and a tiny bit of black tea
Lavender Matcha Latte$6.25
Americano$3.00
2 shots of espresso plus 8oz hot water
Regular Drip Coffee$2.50
12oz or 16oz of rotating selections of our in house roasted coffees. Light and dark options available.
Mocha$5.00
2 shots of espresso
Steamed Milk
House-made sweetened dark chocolate from small farms in Venezuela
Latte$4.00
12oz lightly steamed milk, 2 shots of espresso. Syrup, milk, temp or decaf options available.
Espresso$2.50
2 perfectly dialed in shots of espresso
Cascara Rose$6.00
Espresso & your choice of milk married together with a delicate, complex syrup of rose and cascara.
Cold Brew$3.50
16oz of iced cold brewed coffee.
Cappuccino$3.75
8oz of velvety texturized milk steamed perfectly and 2 shots of espresso. Syrup, milk, temp or decaf options available
Location

806 Red Drive Ste 150

Traverse City MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
