Haley House Bakery Cafe

Delivery & Take Out Available:
Wednesday 8am - 4pm
Thursday 8am - 4pm
Friday 8am - 4pm
Saturday 11am - 4pm
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

12 Dade Street • $

Avg 4.6 (622 reviews)

Popular Items

Frozen Apple Pie$35.00
Build Your Own$3.00
Bake @ Home Cookie Dough
Haley House's Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie: dark chocolate chip, brown sugar
Get them fresh or bake them at home with family!
*baking instructions included
Hot Drip Coffee
Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
A simple breakfast sandwich on housemade focaccia. Our pesto is made with herbs grown at the Thorton Street Farm (and is vegan/nut free)! Available with eggs and cheddar or with our yellow bean tofu and cashew mozzarella (for a vegan option).
Muffins$3.00
Your choice of our homemade assorted muffins: Blueberry, Blackberry Zucchini or Vegan Pumpkin
Sambusas (Kenyan Stuffed Pattie)$4.50
Classic Kenyan street food! Handmade chapati skins folded over curried lentils, red red or chicken. Limit 6 per order.
Frozen Blueberry Pie$35.00
Bake at home! Grab our homemade blueberry crumble in our famous buttery crust! Baking instructions included
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12 Dade Street

Roxbury MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

