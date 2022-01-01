Go
Howdy Hot Chicken

19922 Southwest Fwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

HOWDY SAMMIE$10.99
Fried chicken breast on brioche bun with howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
TEXAS TOAST SAMMIE$10.99
Fried chicken breast on texas toast with american cheese, howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
HOWDY SAUCE$0.49
QUESO CHEESE$0.99
CHICKEN THIGH SAMMIE$8.99
Fried chicken thigh on brioche bun with howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
REGULAR LOADED CHICKEN FRIES$11.99
Fried chicken bites, waffle fries, queso cheese, howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
HOWDY BASKET$9.99
Two chicken tenders served with waffle fries, white bread, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
CHICKEN TENDER$3.49
1 Tender with your choice of heat level.
MAC N CHEESE$3.49
Macaroni and queso cheese with mild seasoning.
WAFFLE FRIES$3.49
Location

19922 Southwest Fwy

Sugar Land TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
