Howdy Hot Chicken

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

1473 South Mason Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (83 reviews)

Popular Items

HOT CHICKEN WRAP$8.99
Sautéed chicken, howdy slaw, sweet pickles, cheddar cheese & howdy sauce in tortilla.
HOWDY BASKET$8.99
Two chicken tenders served with waffle fries, white bread, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
MAC N CHEESE$3.49
Macaroni and queso cheese with mild seasoning.
WAFFLE FRIES$3.49
HOWDY KIDS$7.99
2 tenders (no heat only) plus a side of your choice.
LOADED CHICKEN FRIES$10.99
Fried chicken bites, waffle fries, queso cheese, howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
HOWDY SAUCE$0.49
TEXAS TOAST SAMMIE$10.99
Fried chicken breast on texas toast with american cheese, howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
HOWDY SAMMIE$10.99
Fried chicken breast on brioche bun with howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
CHICKEN THIGH SAMMIE$8.99
Fried chicken thigh on brioche bun with howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1473 South Mason Road

Katy TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

