Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn is a fun, laid-back and welcoming rooftop and green space, with seasonally-changing fare, creative draft and juice box cocktails, hosted picnics, lawn games and outdoor music, all with stunning 360-degree city views.
FRENCH FRIES
1309 5th Street NE • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1309 5th Street NE
Washington DC
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Immigrant Food
Come in and enjoy!
Suburbia
Come in and enjoy!
Taqueria Las Gemelas
Modern CDMX style taqueria located in La Cosecha in the Union Market District.
TaKorean
Korean & Latin American inspired bowls, salads, and tacos!