Hi-Lawn

Hi-Lawn is a fun, laid-back and welcoming rooftop and green space, with seasonally-changing fare, creative draft and juice box cocktails, hosted picnics, lawn games and outdoor music, all with stunning 360-degree city views.

FRENCH FRIES

1309 5th Street NE • $

Avg 4.5 (818 reviews)

Popular Items

Pretzel$8.00
with Whiskey Mustard
Chicken Tenders$15.00
with Guinness BBQ or Honey Mustard
Curry Chips$8.00
Chips (Fries) with curry ketchup and malt vinegar
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating

Location

1309 5th Street NE

Washington DC

Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

