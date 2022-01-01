Go
Hi-Pointe Drive-In

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

634 Washington Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)

Popular Items

ARCH D-LUX$11.00
double burg, american chz, pepper bacon, ketchup, delux sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on a sesame seed bun
FRISCO MELT$9.00
double burger with swiss and american cheese, special sauce, on grilled sourdough
SWEET POTATO TOTS$3.00
sweet potato tots
HI. DEAL$3.99
add fries and a drink to any burger, sandwich or salad.
SINGLE BURGER$6.00
4 oz patty dressed anyway you want it
ONION RINGS$3.00
breaded onion rings
DOUBLE BURGER$8.00
two 4 oz patties dressed how you want them.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00
fried or grilled. choice of nashville hot, buffalo or OG. comes with lettuce, pickle and mayo
CHEESE SAUCE$1.00
BELGIAN FRITES$3.00
fries. if you need to add cheese, please add it on sides. its $1 upcharge
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

634 Washington Ave

St. Louis MO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
