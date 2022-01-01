HI Pointe-Kirkwood
Come in and enjoy!
951 S Kirkwood Rd
Location
951 S Kirkwood Rd
Kirkwood MO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Hot Box Cookies - Kirkwood
Come in and enjoy!
Citizen Kane's Marketplace
Conveniently located at 133 West Clinton Place Kirkwood, MO 63122. Citizen Kane’s Steakhouse is located in a classic turn of the century Victorian home in the heart of Kirkwood. We have been providing impeccable service and exceptional dinners in a tasteful yet casual atmosphere since 1993.
Amigos Cantina
Located in the heart of Downtown Kirkwood, we will win you over with our delicious cuisine and inviting atmosphere.
Racanelli's Pizza
Family, friends, students and every Kirkwood fan of New York Style Pizza knows that Racanelli’s is THE place for great food, fun and more! Located on the nostalgic strip of Kirkwood Road, our Kirkwood location is your destination for the perfect lunch or dinner when you’re in the mood for great pizza and good times.
Our Kirkwood location offers:
Patio dining
Draught beer
Specialty appetizers.
Private parties, and more!
We even help the Boy Scouts earning badges by making their own pizzas!
By the slice or by the pie, if you’re in Kirkwood stop on by!