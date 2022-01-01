Go
Hi-Pointe (O'Fallon, IL)

Voted Best Burger in the World! We are a fast casual dining restaurant. Our menu consists of Dope variety of burgers, sandwiches, salads, and shakes served to order!

630 West Hwy 50

Popular Items

FRISCO MELT$9.50
double burger with swiss and american cheese, special sauce, on grilled sourdough
MAC & CHEESE$3.50
ARCH D-LUX$12.00
double burg, american chz, pepper bacon, ketchup, delux sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on a sesame seed bun
SWEET POTATO TOTS$3.50
sweet potato tots
BUTTERSCOTCH$6.00
SINGLE BURGER$6.50
4 oz patty dressed anyway you want it
COBB SALAD$13.50
romaine and iceburg lettuce, boiled egg, bacon, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, cotija and shredded american cheese, fried popcorn chicken, green goddess dressing
630 West Hwy 50

O'Fallon IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
