Hi Rise Bread Company

Hi-Rise is a family-owned bakery determined to consistently provide our devoted customers with the highest quality product made from fresh hand-selected ingredients.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

208 Concord Ave • $$$

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)

Popular Items

Design-Your-Own Salad$9.50
Design-your-own salad! Includes your choice a base green, three vegetables, and a dressing, customized however you like it. Add on proteins and other toppings if you want!
Lil' Brekkie$4.25
hard boiled Maine Family Farms egg, baby arugula, goat cheese, mayo on a challah slider roll
#1 Georgia Reuben$13.00
house-roasted turkey, swiss, coleslaw, russian dressing on whole grain, grilled
#2 Fern's Problem Solver$13.00
house-roasted turkey, monterey jack, avocado, russian dressing on sourdough, grilled
Latte$4.75
Maple Pecan Scone$4.00
This everyday Hi-Rise classic is back! as always, it features New Hampshire maple syrup and is loaded with toasted Texas pecans
Banana Bread$4.00
Cappuccino$4.25
Cheddar Snail$4.00
Cabot cheddar cheese rolled into sourdough
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

208 Concord Ave

Cambridge MA

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

