Go
Toast

Hi-Way Burger - North Beach

It's Hi-Time For A Hamburger!

411 Columbus Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Market Salad$7.95
Served with Choice Dressing, Romaine Hearts Lettuce, tomatos, Cucumbres and Onions.
Cookies n Cream Shake$7.00
Ice Cream Cone$3.00
Vanilla Shake$6.00
Side Special Sauce
Strawberry Shake$7.00
Chocolate Shake$6.00
Special Shake$7.00
Side Siracha Ranch$0.50
Side Garlic Aioli$0.50
See full menu

Location

411 Columbus Ave

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boxcar Theatre

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hilda and Jesse

No reviews yet

Hilda and Jesse is a breakfast and all-day eatery located in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco. From co-founders/chefs Kristina Liedags Compton and Rachel Sillcocks, the concept was born out of their popular Brunch for Dinner pop-ups. Breakfast has always been their favorite meal of the day, and the two are excited to explore and share their ideas through Hilda and Jesse.

15 Romolo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tacolicious

No reviews yet

TACOS AND MORE TO GO!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston