HiWay Pizza Pub
A State College Tradition Since 1963, Hiway Pizza Pub makes unique pizza doughs and Italian sauces, all house-made every day 100% from scratch. Every pie hand-tossed and baked to order in a brick-lined oven topped with the freshest house-made and finest authentic imported ingredients.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
1301 West College Avenue • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1301 West College Avenue
State College PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wings Over
Come on in and enjoy!
Canyon Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Lupita's New Location
Come in and enjoy!
Lupitas Authentic Mexican Food
Come in and enjoy!