Go
Toast

HiWay Pizza Pub

A State College Tradition Since 1963, Hiway Pizza Pub makes unique pizza doughs and Italian sauces, all house-made every day 100% from scratch. Every pie hand-tossed and baked to order in a brick-lined oven topped with the freshest house-made and finest authentic imported ingredients.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

1301 West College Avenue • $

Avg 3.8 (284 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Cheesesteak$13.00
Chopped white meat chicken with onions, mushrooms, American cheese on an long roll served with a side of cajun garlic sauce, Hartley's kettle cooked potato chips.
14" Margherita Pizza$19.50
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style topped with margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil.
Mario's Vodka Sauce 26oz Jar$7.00
Our signature Vodka Sauce combines a fresh tomato basil sauce with a touch of cream and spice. It’s what we use on our signature vodka flakey pizza and other pasta dishes. Great for pasta, casseroles, and more.
14" Flakey Crust Pizza$16.50
Build your own HiWay flakey crust pizza topped with Andy Z's pizza Sauce and shredded pizza cheese.
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Crispy romaine, tossed in our scratch made caesar dressing with anchovies. Topped with fresh grilled chicken and croutons.
10" Mr. White Pizza$13.00
10" (four-slice) Neapolitan style topped with garlic, ricotta, pizza cheese, tomato, and basil.
Tiramisu$6.75
Espresso soaked lady fingers layered with mascarpone mousse,  topped  with cocoa powder.
Mario's Balsamic Vinaigrette 12oz btl$6.00
Our Balsamic Vinaigrette - a classic vinaigrette made with imported Italian balsamic vinegar and a blend of herbs and spices.
Chopped Salad$14.00
A HiWay original! Blend of iceberg, romaine and radicchio topped with a blend of garden fresh veggies, chicken , pasta, gorgonzola, hard-cooked egg, local hickory-smoked bacon, candied walnuts. Served with an everything cracker on the side.
Italian Cobbini Salad$14.00
A blend of iceberg, romaine and radicchio with oven roasted tomatoes and spinach topped with creamy garlic dressing. Served with an everything cracker on the side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1301 West College Avenue

State College PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wings Over

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Canyon Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lupita's New Location

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lupitas Authentic Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston