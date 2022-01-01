Go
Toast

hi wings

The Best Korean Fried Chicken is in Austin.
hiwings is proud to serve you truly delicious and fresh chicken cooked with the most carefully selected (and the best!) ingredients.

2525 W Anderson Ln Unit 135

Popular Items

Half Korean Fried Chicken$15.99
Half chicken (Half of whole chicken - Wing, Thigh, Leg, and Breast mixed). Pick your sauce to be on top of chicken or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
Extra Sauce
honey Biscuits$2.50
9 Pieces Dark Meats Korean Fried Chicken$15.99
9 pieces of dark meat. 3 legs and 6 pieces thigh meat. (one thigh cut in half)
Pick your sauce to be on top of chicken or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
18 Pieces Dark Meats KFC$27.99
18 pieces of dark meat. 6 legs and 12 pieces thigh meat. (one thigh cut in half)
Pick your sauce to be on top of chicken or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
Whole Korean Fried Chicken$27.99
This is what you get in Korea but better save your plane ticket and enjoy!
(whole chicken - Wing, Thigh, Leg, and Breast)
Pick up to two sauces either on top of chicken or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
Garlic Parm Fries$6.99
The best garlic fries in the entire universe.
Yes, we said it.
10 Battered Wings$17.99
Battered with our secret powder, sweet rice and pinto bean paste base mixed with our own spicy then fried to perfection.
True Korean Fried Chicken in wings.
Choose up to two sauces of your choice either on top of wings or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
10 Naked Wings$17.99
Wings in its original shape with no external batter. This is how chicken wing should taste like.
Choose up to two sauces of your choice either on top of wings or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
*Photo shown with sauces tossed.
5 Battered Wings$9.99
Crispy battered with our own secret recipe. Enjoy crispy outside and moist inside.
Choose one sauce of your choice either on top of wings or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
Location

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
