Hialeah restaurants you'll love

When visiting the metro area of Hialeah, you’ll notice a distinct emphasis on fresh food made well. This beautiful Florida city has lovely parks, intriguing museums, and a wide variety of cuisines to choose from. Just one day in Hialeah and you’ll find a new favorite dish for every meal. From exploring the farmer’s market to Chinese food delivery, in Hialeah, you don’t have to worry about options.

You’ll find influences from Puerto Rico, Spain, Cuba, and Italy within the city limits. Across the downtown area, there are plenty of fine dining experiences, gastropubs, and contemporary Italian eateries. Closer to the coastline there are bars, grills, and perhaps the best tapas in Hialeah. Whatever the craving may be, you won’t have to travel far to satisfy it.

Don’t forget to visit some of the many wineries and breweries in Hialeah before you go. There is a combination of restaurants and wineries to ensure you receive the full experience of Florida and beer gardens to relax in during the evening. If you’re in search of some nightlife, you don’t want to miss the pubs and lounges off the 826. Enjoy everything Hialeah has to offer and you’ll make memories that will last forever.

Hialeah's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try Hialeah restaurants

Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats image

 

Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats

6700 Main St,, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TEQUEÑOS MA MARIA$8.50
100% Venezuelan-style Cheese sticks, served with Green Sauce.
AREPITAS DE TIA MICA$8.50
Charcoal-roasted White Corn Cakes with a side of Nata.
CHICHARRONES DON GUILLE$8.50
Beefy and crunchy Pork Meat cuts, a traditional Latin American appetizer.
More about Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
Karla Cuban Bakery image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Karla Cuban Bakery

7950 W 28th Ave., Hialeah

Avg 3.9 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#1 2 Fried Eggs Combo$7.79
2 Huevos, Tostadas, Papitas Fritas y Café con Leche
#5 Steak Sandwich Combo$9.99
Pan con Bistec, Lechuga, Tomate, Cebolla, Papitas Julianas, Papitas Fritas y Soda
Guava Pastry$1.33
More about Karla Cuban Bakery
Casavana Cuban Cuisine image

 

Casavana Cuban Cuisine

16435 Northwest 67th Avenue, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large Sopa de Pollo$4.95
16oz. Chicken soup SOUPS AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30am
Empanada$2.95
Cuban turnover filled with ham & Swiss cheese, beef, chicken or spinach.
Bistec de Pollo$13.95
Boneless and skinless chicken breast grilled to order garnished with chopped onions and parsley.
More about Casavana Cuban Cuisine
Latin Cafe 2000 image

FRENCH FRIES

Latin Cafe 2000

1192 W 49 Street, Hialeah

Avg 4.2 (675 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pan con Bistec$9.49
Cuban bread, palomilla steak, potato sticks, lettuce, tomato, and onions. Comes with French Fries.
Desayuno Tradicional$5.99
Two eggs any style with ham or bacon or sausage, breakfast potatoes or French fries, and your choice of toast and coffee.
Bistec de Palomilla$11.99
Grilled thin Cuban-style steak topped with onions.
More about Latin Cafe 2000
Vicky Bakery image

SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Vicky Bakery

445 E 49 St, Hialeah

Avg 4.3 (1143 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Guava Bandeja 25pcs$8.00
Tray of 25pcs
Vicky Croqueta$1.25
Jamon
Carne (Beef)$1.30
More about Vicky Bakery
Xochimex Cantina Grill image

 

Xochimex Cantina Grill

691 West 49 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Queso Individual$1.49
Steak Burrito$9.29
Chicken Rice Bowl$8.49
More about Xochimex Cantina Grill
La Carreta Hialeah image

 

La Carreta Hialeah

5350 W 16th Avenue, Hialeah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bistec Empanizado$13.95
Breaded Beef Steak
CROQUETAS YUCA$6.95
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
Palomilla$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
More about La Carreta Hialeah
Cantina Grill Miami Gardens image

 

Cantina Grill Miami Gardens

16171 NW 57 Avenue, miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Taco Platter$8.49
Includes (3) Tacos
Chicken Taco Platter$8.49
Includes (3) Tacos
Chicken Burrito$8.49
More about Cantina Grill Miami Gardens
La Carreta image

STEAKS

La Carreta

5350 W 16th Avenue, Hialeah

Avg 4.3 (3326 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sauteed Onions
Palomilla$13.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
Arroz Imperial$9.25
Boneless Chicken and Yellow Rice, Topped with Mayonnaise or Cheese, Pimiento, Green Peas and a Hard Boiled Egg, Served with Maduros
More about La Carreta
Al’s New York Pizza image

 

Al’s New York Pizza

158 Hialeah Dr, Hialeah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Pizza
Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella.
Pepperoni Rolls (6 Rolls)$11.00
Pepperoni and Mozzarella baked in our
fresh dough and a side of tomato sauce.
Meatball Casserole$10.99
Meatballs topped with tomato sauce, ricotta
and mozzarella.
More about Al’s New York Pizza
Kush By Stephens image

 

Kush By Stephens

1000 E. 16TH STREET, Hialeah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$16.00
REUBEN (Our best seller) Hot corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing, served on grilled rye
Turkey Club$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, smoked bacon and mayonnaise, served on toasted white or wheat
Key Lime$9.00
Voted best in Miami
More about Kush By Stephens
NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’ image

 

NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’

6189 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cafe con Leche
Take it our way or make it your way :)
Colada$1.50
4oz cup of Cafe La Llave Cuban coffee.
Guava Pastelito$1.25
Traditional guava paste puff pastry.
More about NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’
Polo Norte image

 

Polo Norte

8515 Nw 186 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Familiar Napolitana$15.95
Cheese Pizza
Pan con Bistec$8.50
Steak Sandwich
Personal Napolitana$7.25
Cheese Pizza
More about Polo Norte
Sports Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sports Grill

15462 NW 77th Ct, Miami Lakes

Avg 4 (445 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ranch$0.60
SG Burger$13.99
Full Fries Chz. Side$7.29
More about Sports Grill
Unbranded Brewing Company image

 

Unbranded Brewing Company

1395 E. 11th Ave, Hialeah

Avg 5 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guava Wheat Ale 4 Pack (16oz)$14.00
Fruit Beer · 4.9% · Hialeah, FL
A colorful American Wheat Ale with citrusy, passion fruit hop notes to complement loads of guayaba. An easy-drinking fruit beer for guava-lovers.
Champagne Room 4 Pack (16oz)$12.00
Hard Seltzer · 5.2% · Hialeah, FL
Our hard seltzer, finished with champagne yeast.
G-Force 4pk to go$14.00
Fruit Beer · 4.9% · Hialeah, FL
A colorful American Wheat Ale with citrusy, passion fruit hop notes to complement loads of guayaba. An easy-drinking fruit beer for guava-lovers.
More about Unbranded Brewing Company
Don Pan image

 

Don Pan

18505 NW 75th Place, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PabeBowl$11.00
Rice, Carne Mechada, Black Beans, Queso Fresco and Plantains
Grilled Chicken Bowl$9.00
Rice, Marinated Chicken Breast, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Gouda Cheese and Sour Cream
Lomo Saltado$11.00
Rice, Beef Steak, Sautéed Vegetables
More about Don Pan
Don Camaron image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Don Camaron

9491 NW 77th Ct, Hialeah

Avg 3.3 (238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Boat
Base de arroz blanco o amarillo con pescado y maduros o frijoles negros. A white or yellow rice base topped with fish and sweet plantains or black beans.
Shrimp Bowls
Base de arroz blanco o amarillo con camarones y maduros o frijoles negros. A white or yellow rice base topped with shrimp and sweet plantains or black beans.
Minuta Sandwich & Fries/Pan con Minuta& Fries$6.95
More about Don Camaron
I Heart Fries image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

I Heart Fries

1675 W 49th St,, Hialeah

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
MEXICANO$9.99
Shredded Beef, Pico de gallo, Guacamole and Sour Cream.
ARGENTINO$11.99
Steak, Chicken, Sausage and Pico de gallo.
VENEZOLANO$9.99
Shredded Beef, Black Bean, Mozzarella, Sweet Plantain and Fry Cheese.
More about I Heart Fries
Main pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BurgerIM Miami Lakes

6704 Main St, Miami Lakes

Avg 3.6 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Stlyle
1/3 Lb. Patty | House Sauce
Leaf Lettuce | Roma Tomato | Pickles
Shaved Onions | American Cheese
(719 Cal)
Sweet Potato Fries$4.79
Onion Rings$4.79
More about BurgerIM Miami Lakes
100 Montaditos image

 

100 Montaditos

6801 Main Street, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
45. Grilled Chicken, avocado, arugula and alioli (Cereal Bread)$2.50
13. Serrano ham and manchego cheese$2.50
Fries with 2 sauces$4.00
More about 100 Montaditos
Sergio's Cuban-Miami Lakes image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sergio's Cuban-Miami Lakes

15135 NW 67th Ave, Miami Lakes

Avg 4.3 (1190 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pollo a La Plancha$13.99
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
Vaca Frita$14.99
Flat iron grilled shredded beef+cooked onions
More about Sergio's Cuban-Miami Lakes
La Guajira Pizzeria image

PIZZA

La Guajira Pizzeria

1905 w 60 st, Hialeah

Avg 4.7 (1058 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Family Hawaiian Pizza$16.99
Pizza Familiar Hawaiana
Personal Mixed Pizza$8.50
Pizza Personal Mixta
Personal Chorizo Pizza$6.99
Pizza Personal de Chorizo
More about La Guajira Pizzeria
Chela's Beer Garden image

 

Chela's Beer Garden

15301 NW 67th Ave., Miami Lakes

Avg 3 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Chela's Beer Garden
The Bend Bar- Flipside image

 

The Bend Bar- Flipside

6844 NW 169th St., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Bend Bar- Flipside
La Cañita image

 

La Cañita

6844 NW 169th St., Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about La Cañita
Restaurant banner

 

Trigo Hialeah

839 W 49th Street, Hialeah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
My Fit Breakfast$8.00
Egg whites scrambled with spinach, tomato & turkey. Served with whole wheat toast, and American coffee.
More about Trigo Hialeah
Vicky Bakery image

 

Vicky Bakery

13925 NW 67th ave, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bocaditos de Lasca$12.00
25 Mini ham and cheese sandwiches with pickles.
Croqueta de la casa$1.40
Ham Croquette made in house!
#2 Breakfast Sandwich$5.95
Scrambled egg sandwich with ham and swiss cheese
More about Vicky Bakery
The Beverly Hills Cafe image

 

The Beverly Hills Cafe

7321 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Soup 'N Sandwich$10.99
A bowl of today's soup with your choice of sandwich
Soup of the Day
daily cup or bowl of soup special
Apple Cranberry Chicken Salad$14.99
Field greens, granny smith apples, bleu cheese, red onions, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, and topped with grilled chicken. Try with our cranberry walnut vinaigrette
More about The Beverly Hills Cafe
Dipiazza Pizzeria image

 

Dipiazza Pizzeria

1412 West 49th Street, Hialeah

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Dipiazza Pizzeria
Miami Tres Leche y Mas image

 

Miami Tres Leche y Mas

7801 Northwest 95th Street, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Miami Tres Leche y Mas

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hialeah

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Pastries

Chicken Tenders

Tostadas

Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

