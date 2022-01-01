Hialeah restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Hialeah, Florida
When visiting the metro area of Hialeah, you’ll notice a distinct emphasis on fresh food made well. This beautiful Florida city has lovely parks, intriguing museums, and a wide variety of cuisines to choose from. Just one day in Hialeah and you’ll find a new favorite dish for every meal. From exploring the farmer’s market to Chinese food delivery, in Hialeah, you don’t have to worry about options.
You’ll find influences from Puerto Rico, Spain, Cuba, and Italy within the city limits. Across the downtown area, there are plenty of fine dining experiences, gastropubs, and contemporary Italian eateries. Closer to the coastline there are bars, grills, and perhaps the best tapas in Hialeah. Whatever the craving may be, you won’t have to travel far to satisfy it.
Don’t forget to visit some of the many wineries and breweries in Hialeah before you go. There is a combination of restaurants and wineries to ensure you receive the full experience of Florida and beer gardens to relax in during the evening. If you’re in search of some nightlife, you don’t want to miss the pubs and lounges off the 826. Enjoy everything Hialeah has to offer and you’ll make memories that will last forever.
Hialeah's top cuisines
Must-try Hialeah restaurants
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
6700 Main St,, Miami Lakes
|Popular items
|TEQUEÑOS MA MARIA
|$8.50
100% Venezuelan-style Cheese sticks, served with Green Sauce.
|AREPITAS DE TIA MICA
|$8.50
Charcoal-roasted White Corn Cakes with a side of Nata.
|CHICHARRONES DON GUILLE
|$8.50
Beefy and crunchy Pork Meat cuts, a traditional Latin American appetizer.
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Karla Cuban Bakery
7950 W 28th Ave., Hialeah
|Popular items
|#1 2 Fried Eggs Combo
|$7.79
2 Huevos, Tostadas, Papitas Fritas y Café con Leche
|#5 Steak Sandwich Combo
|$9.99
Pan con Bistec, Lechuga, Tomate, Cebolla, Papitas Julianas, Papitas Fritas y Soda
|Guava Pastry
|$1.33
Casavana Cuban Cuisine
16435 Northwest 67th Avenue, Miami Lakes
|Popular items
|Large Sopa de Pollo
|$4.95
16oz. Chicken soup SOUPS AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30am
|Empanada
|$2.95
Cuban turnover filled with ham & Swiss cheese, beef, chicken or spinach.
|Bistec de Pollo
|$13.95
Boneless and skinless chicken breast grilled to order garnished with chopped onions and parsley.
FRENCH FRIES
Latin Cafe 2000
1192 W 49 Street, Hialeah
|Popular items
|Pan con Bistec
|$9.49
Cuban bread, palomilla steak, potato sticks, lettuce, tomato, and onions. Comes with French Fries.
|Desayuno Tradicional
|$5.99
Two eggs any style with ham or bacon or sausage, breakfast potatoes or French fries, and your choice of toast and coffee.
|Bistec de Palomilla
|$11.99
Grilled thin Cuban-style steak topped with onions.
SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Vicky Bakery
445 E 49 St, Hialeah
|Popular items
|Guava Bandeja 25pcs
|$8.00
Tray of 25pcs
|Vicky Croqueta
|$1.25
Jamon
|Carne (Beef)
|$1.30
Xochimex Cantina Grill
691 West 49 Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Queso Individual
|$1.49
|Steak Burrito
|$9.29
|Chicken Rice Bowl
|$8.49
La Carreta Hialeah
5350 W 16th Avenue, Hialeah
|Popular items
|Bistec Empanizado
|$13.95
Breaded Beef Steak
|CROQUETAS YUCA
|$6.95
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
|Palomilla
|$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
Cantina Grill Miami Gardens
16171 NW 57 Avenue, miami
|Popular items
|Fish Taco Platter
|$8.49
Includes (3) Tacos
|Chicken Taco Platter
|$8.49
Includes (3) Tacos
|Chicken Burrito
|$8.49
STEAKS
La Carreta
5350 W 16th Avenue, Hialeah
|Popular items
|Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha
|$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sauteed Onions
|Palomilla
|$13.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
|Arroz Imperial
|$9.25
Boneless Chicken and Yellow Rice, Topped with Mayonnaise or Cheese, Pimiento, Green Peas and a Hard Boiled Egg, Served with Maduros
Al’s New York Pizza
158 Hialeah Dr, Hialeah
|Popular items
|Cheese Pizza
Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella.
|Pepperoni Rolls (6 Rolls)
|$11.00
Pepperoni and Mozzarella baked in our
fresh dough and a side of tomato sauce.
|Meatball Casserole
|$10.99
Meatballs topped with tomato sauce, ricotta
and mozzarella.
Kush By Stephens
1000 E. 16TH STREET, Hialeah
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$16.00
REUBEN (Our best seller) Hot corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing, served on grilled rye
|Turkey Club
|$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, smoked bacon and mayonnaise, served on toasted white or wheat
|Key Lime
|$9.00
Voted best in Miami
NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’
6189 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes
|Popular items
|Cafe con Leche
Take it our way or make it your way :)
|Colada
|$1.50
4oz cup of Cafe La Llave Cuban coffee.
|Guava Pastelito
|$1.25
Traditional guava paste puff pastry.
Polo Norte
8515 Nw 186 Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Familiar Napolitana
|$15.95
Cheese Pizza
|Pan con Bistec
|$8.50
Steak Sandwich
|Personal Napolitana
|$7.25
Cheese Pizza
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sports Grill
15462 NW 77th Ct, Miami Lakes
|Popular items
|Ranch
|$0.60
|SG Burger
|$13.99
|Full Fries Chz. Side
|$7.29
Unbranded Brewing Company
1395 E. 11th Ave, Hialeah
|Popular items
|Guava Wheat Ale 4 Pack (16oz)
|$14.00
Fruit Beer · 4.9% · Hialeah, FL
A colorful American Wheat Ale with citrusy, passion fruit hop notes to complement loads of guayaba. An easy-drinking fruit beer for guava-lovers.
|Champagne Room 4 Pack (16oz)
|$12.00
Hard Seltzer · 5.2% · Hialeah, FL
Our hard seltzer, finished with champagne yeast.
|G-Force 4pk to go
|$14.00
Fruit Beer · 4.9% · Hialeah, FL
A colorful American Wheat Ale with citrusy, passion fruit hop notes to complement loads of guayaba. An easy-drinking fruit beer for guava-lovers.
Don Pan
18505 NW 75th Place, Miami
|Popular items
|PabeBowl
|$11.00
Rice, Carne Mechada, Black Beans, Queso Fresco and Plantains
|Grilled Chicken Bowl
|$9.00
Rice, Marinated Chicken Breast, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Gouda Cheese and Sour Cream
|Lomo Saltado
|$11.00
Rice, Beef Steak, Sautéed Vegetables
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Don Camaron
9491 NW 77th Ct, Hialeah
|Popular items
|Fish Boat
Base de arroz blanco o amarillo con pescado y maduros o frijoles negros. A white or yellow rice base topped with fish and sweet plantains or black beans.
|Shrimp Bowls
Base de arroz blanco o amarillo con camarones y maduros o frijoles negros. A white or yellow rice base topped with shrimp and sweet plantains or black beans.
|Minuta Sandwich & Fries/Pan con Minuta& Fries
|$6.95
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
I Heart Fries
1675 W 49th St,, Hialeah
|Popular items
|MEXICANO
|$9.99
Shredded Beef, Pico de gallo, Guacamole and Sour Cream.
|ARGENTINO
|$11.99
Steak, Chicken, Sausage and Pico de gallo.
|VENEZOLANO
|$9.99
Shredded Beef, Black Bean, Mozzarella, Sweet Plantain and Fry Cheese.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BurgerIM Miami Lakes
6704 Main St, Miami Lakes
|Popular items
|Classic Stlyle
1/3 Lb. Patty | House Sauce
Leaf Lettuce | Roma Tomato | Pickles
Shaved Onions | American Cheese
(719 Cal)
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.79
|Onion Rings
|$4.79
100 Montaditos
6801 Main Street, Miami Lakes
|Popular items
|45. Grilled Chicken, avocado, arugula and alioli (Cereal Bread)
|$2.50
|13. Serrano ham and manchego cheese
|$2.50
|Fries with 2 sauces
|$4.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sergio's Cuban-Miami Lakes
15135 NW 67th Ave, Miami Lakes
|Popular items
|Pollo a La Plancha
|$13.99
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley
|Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch
|$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
|Vaca Frita
|$14.99
Flat iron grilled shredded beef+cooked onions
PIZZA
La Guajira Pizzeria
1905 w 60 st, Hialeah
|Popular items
|Family Hawaiian Pizza
|$16.99
Pizza Familiar Hawaiana
|Personal Mixed Pizza
|$8.50
Pizza Personal Mixta
|Personal Chorizo Pizza
|$6.99
Pizza Personal de Chorizo
Trigo Hialeah
839 W 49th Street, Hialeah
|Popular items
|My Fit Breakfast
|$8.00
Egg whites scrambled with spinach, tomato & turkey. Served with whole wheat toast, and American coffee.
Vicky Bakery
13925 NW 67th ave, Miami Lakes
|Popular items
|Bocaditos de Lasca
|$12.00
25 Mini ham and cheese sandwiches with pickles.
|Croqueta de la casa
|$1.40
Ham Croquette made in house!
|#2 Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.95
Scrambled egg sandwich with ham and swiss cheese
The Beverly Hills Cafe
7321 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes
|Popular items
|Soup 'N Sandwich
|$10.99
A bowl of today's soup with your choice of sandwich
|Soup of the Day
daily cup or bowl of soup special
|Apple Cranberry Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Field greens, granny smith apples, bleu cheese, red onions, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, and topped with grilled chicken. Try with our cranberry walnut vinaigrette
Dipiazza Pizzeria
1412 West 49th Street, Hialeah
Miami Tres Leche y Mas
7801 Northwest 95th Street, Miami Lakes
- 2