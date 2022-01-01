Hialeah Latin American restaurants you'll love

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Hialeah

Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats

 

Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats

6700 Main St,, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
TEQUEÑOS MA MARIA$8.50
100% Venezuelan-style Cheese sticks, served with Green Sauce.
AREPITAS DE TIA MICA$8.50
Charcoal-roasted White Corn Cakes with a side of Nata.
CHICHARRONES DON GUILLE$8.50
Beefy and crunchy Pork Meat cuts, a traditional Latin American appetizer.
More about Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
Latin Cafe 2000

FRENCH FRIES

Latin Cafe 2000

1192 W 49 Street, Hialeah

Avg 4.2 (675 reviews)
Takeout Delivery Fast Pay
Popular items
Pan con Bistec$9.49
Cuban bread, palomilla steak, potato sticks, lettuce, tomato, and onions. Comes with French Fries.
Desayuno Tradicional$5.99
Two eggs any style with ham or bacon or sausage, breakfast potatoes or French fries, and your choice of toast and coffee.
Bistec de Palomilla$11.99
Grilled thin Cuban-style steak topped with onions.
More about Latin Cafe 2000
Vicky Bakery

SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Vicky Bakery

445 E 49 St, Hialeah

Avg 4.3 (1143 reviews)
Takeout Digital Dine-In
Popular items
Guava Bandeja 25pcs$8.00
Tray of 25pcs
Vicky Croqueta$1.25
Jamon
Quesito 25pcs$8.00
More about Vicky Bakery
La Carreta Hialeah

 

La Carreta Hialeah

5350 W 16th Avenue, Hialeah

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Bistec Empanizado$13.95
Breaded Beef Steak
CROQUETAS YUCA$6.95
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
Palomilla$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
More about La Carreta Hialeah
La Carreta

STEAKS

La Carreta

5350 W 16th Avenue, Hialeah

Avg 4.3 (3326 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sauteed Onions
Palomilla$13.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
Arroz Imperial$9.25
Boneless Chicken and Yellow Rice, Topped with Mayonnaise or Cheese, Pimiento, Green Peas and a Hard Boiled Egg, Served with Maduros
More about La Carreta
NQC 'No Quiero Cocinar'

 

NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’

6189 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Cafe con Leche
Take it our way or make it your way :)
Colada$1.50
4oz cup of Cafe La Llave Cuban coffee.
Guava Pastelito$1.25
Traditional guava paste puff pastry.
More about NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’
Polo Norte

 

Polo Norte

8515 Nw 186 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Familiar Napolitana$15.95
Cheese Pizza
Pan con Bistec$8.50
Steak Sandwich
Personal Napolitana$7.25
Cheese Pizza
More about Polo Norte
Sergio's Cuban-Miami Lakes

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sergio's Cuban-Miami Lakes

15135 NW 67th Ave, Miami Lakes

Avg 4.3 (1190 reviews)
Takeout Digital Dine-In Fast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
Large Bowl$11.99
Two (2) Bases
Two (2) Proteins
Two (2) Sides
Four (4) Toppings
Two (2) Sauces
Mojo Shredded Chicken$14.25
Flat iron Mojo shredded chicken 48 hrs marinated+cooked onion
More about Sergio's Cuban-Miami Lakes
Trigo Hialeah

 

Trigo Hialeah

839 W 49th Street, Hialeah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
My Fit Breakfast$8.00
Egg whites scrambled with spinach, tomato & turkey. Served with whole wheat toast, and American coffee.
More about Trigo Hialeah
Vicky Bakery

 

Vicky Bakery

13925 NW 67th ave, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Croqueta de la casa$1.40
Ham Croquette made in house!
#2 Breakfast Sandwich$5.95
Scrambled egg sandwich with ham and swiss cheese
#1 Vicky Classic$6.75
Eggs your way with ham or bacon, tostada, and cafe con leche
More about Vicky Bakery

