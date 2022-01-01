Hialeah Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Hialeah
More about Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
6700 Main St,, Miami Lakes
|Popular items
|TEQUEÑOS MA MARIA
|$8.50
100% Venezuelan-style Cheese sticks, served with Green Sauce.
|AREPITAS DE TIA MICA
|$8.50
Charcoal-roasted White Corn Cakes with a side of Nata.
|CHICHARRONES DON GUILLE
|$8.50
Beefy and crunchy Pork Meat cuts, a traditional Latin American appetizer.
More about Latin Cafe 2000
FRENCH FRIES
Latin Cafe 2000
1192 W 49 Street, Hialeah
|Popular items
|Pan con Bistec
|$9.49
Cuban bread, palomilla steak, potato sticks, lettuce, tomato, and onions. Comes with French Fries.
|Desayuno Tradicional
|$5.99
Two eggs any style with ham or bacon or sausage, breakfast potatoes or French fries, and your choice of toast and coffee.
|Bistec de Palomilla
|$11.99
Grilled thin Cuban-style steak topped with onions.
More about Vicky Bakery
SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Vicky Bakery
445 E 49 St, Hialeah
|Popular items
|Guava Bandeja 25pcs
|$8.00
Tray of 25pcs
|Vicky Croqueta
|$1.25
Jamon
|Quesito 25pcs
|$8.00
More about La Carreta Hialeah
La Carreta Hialeah
5350 W 16th Avenue, Hialeah
|Popular items
|Bistec Empanizado
|$13.95
Breaded Beef Steak
|CROQUETAS YUCA
|$6.95
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
|Palomilla
|$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
More about La Carreta
STEAKS
La Carreta
5350 W 16th Avenue, Hialeah
|Popular items
|Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha
|$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sauteed Onions
|Palomilla
|$13.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
|Arroz Imperial
|$9.25
Boneless Chicken and Yellow Rice, Topped with Mayonnaise or Cheese, Pimiento, Green Peas and a Hard Boiled Egg, Served with Maduros
More about NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’
NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’
6189 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes
|Popular items
|Cafe con Leche
Take it our way or make it your way :)
|Colada
|$1.50
4oz cup of Cafe La Llave Cuban coffee.
|Guava Pastelito
|$1.25
Traditional guava paste puff pastry.
More about Polo Norte
Polo Norte
8515 Nw 186 Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Familiar Napolitana
|$15.95
Cheese Pizza
|Pan con Bistec
|$8.50
Steak Sandwich
|Personal Napolitana
|$7.25
Cheese Pizza
More about Sergio's Cuban-Miami Lakes
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sergio's Cuban-Miami Lakes
15135 NW 67th Ave, Miami Lakes
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch
|$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
|Large Bowl
|$11.99
Two (2) Bases
Two (2) Proteins
Two (2) Sides
Four (4) Toppings
Two (2) Sauces
|Mojo Shredded Chicken
|$14.25
Flat iron Mojo shredded chicken 48 hrs marinated+cooked onion
More about Trigo Hialeah
Trigo Hialeah
839 W 49th Street, Hialeah
|Popular items
|My Fit Breakfast
|$8.00
Egg whites scrambled with spinach, tomato & turkey. Served with whole wheat toast, and American coffee.
More about Vicky Bakery
Vicky Bakery
13925 NW 67th ave, Miami Lakes
|Popular items
|Croqueta de la casa
|$1.40
Ham Croquette made in house!
|#2 Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.95
Scrambled egg sandwich with ham and swiss cheese
|#1 Vicky Classic
|$6.75
Eggs your way with ham or bacon, tostada, and cafe con leche