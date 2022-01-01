Cheeseburgers in Hialeah
Hialeah restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
FRENCH FRIES
Latin Cafe 2000
1192 W 49 Street, Hialeah
|Cheeseburger Kids
|$5.99
Brioche bun, premium beef blend patty, American cheese with French Fries.
|Cheeseburger
|$6.99
Brioche bun, premium beef blend patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions. Comes with French Fries.
The Beverly Hills Cafe
7321 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes
|All American Cheeseburger
|$13.99
Comes with your choice of cheddar, mozzarella or swiss
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$6.99