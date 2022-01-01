Chicken parmesan in Hialeah
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sports Grill
15462 NW 77th Ct, Miami Lakes
|Chicken Parmesan
|$12.79
The Beverly Hills Cafe
7321 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$12.99
breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses and served on a toasted bun
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$16.99
two lightly breaded chicken breasts, lightly friend with smothered in marinara, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses; served with penne pasta