Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Hialeah

Go
Hialeah restaurants
Toast

Hialeah restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Sports Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sports Grill

15462 NW 77th Ct, Miami Lakes

Avg 4 (445 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$12.79
More about Sports Grill
Consumer pic

 

The Beverly Hills Cafe

7321 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.99
breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses and served on a toasted bun
Chicken Parmigiana$16.99
two lightly breaded chicken breasts, lightly friend with smothered in marinara, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses; served with penne pasta
More about The Beverly Hills Cafe
BG pic

 

La Strega Cucina Italian & Steakhouse - Miami Lakes

15281 NW 67th Ave, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$24.00
Organic chicken breast, lightly breaded and covered in tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese
More about La Strega Cucina Italian & Steakhouse - Miami Lakes

Browse other tasty dishes in Hialeah

Steak Quesadillas

Pancakes

Pastries

Teriyaki Chicken

Quesadillas

Club Sandwiches

Sliders

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Hialeah to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (211 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston