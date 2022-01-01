Chicken salad in Hialeah
Hialeah restaurants that serve chicken salad
Cantina Grill Miami Gardens
16171 NW 57 Avenue, miami
|Chicken Salad
|$8.49
Kush By Stephens
1000 E. 16TH STREET, Hialeah
|Yeyo Salad (NO CHICKEN)
|$12.00
Romaine, croutons, bacon, black pepper, jack cheese. Served with cream garlic dressing.
The Beverly Hills Cafe
7321 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes
|Buffalo Chicken Bleu Cheese Salad
|$14.99
breaded fried chicken fingers tossed in our buffalo sauce served over fresh greens with bleu cheese, red onions, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, cucumbers and herb croutons
|Spicy Chicken Salad
|$14.99
crisp romanie greens, cucumbers, carrots, green onion, grilled chicken, crispy chow mein noodles, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts and our spicy peanut vinaigrette
|Char-broiled Chicken Salad
|$14.99
A char-broiled chicken strips over crisp greens with egg halves, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, carrots, red cabbage, bacon bits, bean sprouts and herb croutons