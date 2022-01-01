Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Hialeah

Hialeah restaurants
Hialeah restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Xochimex Cantina Grill

691 West 49 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$8.49
More about Xochimex Cantina Grill
Item pic

 

Cantina Grill Miami Gardens

16171 NW 57 Avenue, miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$8.49
More about Cantina Grill Miami Gardens
Kush By Stephens image

 

Kush By Stephens

1000 E. 16TH STREET, Hialeah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yeyo Salad (NO CHICKEN)$12.00
Romaine, croutons, bacon, black pepper, jack cheese. Served with cream garlic dressing.
More about Kush By Stephens
Consumer pic

 

The Beverly Hills Cafe

7321 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Bleu Cheese Salad$14.99
breaded fried chicken fingers tossed in our buffalo sauce served over fresh greens with bleu cheese, red onions, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, cucumbers and herb croutons
Spicy Chicken Salad$14.99
crisp romanie greens, cucumbers, carrots, green onion, grilled chicken, crispy chow mein noodles, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts and our spicy peanut vinaigrette
Char-broiled Chicken Salad$14.99
A char-broiled chicken strips over crisp greens with egg halves, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, carrots, red cabbage, bacon bits, bean sprouts and herb croutons
More about The Beverly Hills Cafe

