Chicken wraps in Hialeah
Hialeah restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Casavana Cuban Cuisine
16435 Northwest 67th Avenue, Miami Lakes
|Chicken B.L.T. Wrap
|$11.95
Crispy lettuce, tomato, bacon and cilantro garlic aioli sauce.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.95
Crispy romaine and shredded parmesan cheese.
|Chicken Criollo Wrap
|$11.95
Rolled with rice, beans, maduros, lettuce and tomato.
NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’
6189 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes
|Chicken Croqueta Wrap
|$10.50
House chicken croquettes, crispy bacon, maduros, lettuce, tomato, mayo and side kettle chips.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sports Grill
15462 NW 77th Ct, Miami Lakes
|Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
|Chicken Finger Wrap
|$11.99
The Beverly Hills Cafe
7321 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes
|Chicken Avocado Wrap
|$14.99
Died chicken, avocado, spinach, tomato, and cheddar with our homemade dressing. Wrapped in your choice of spinach, tomato, whole wheat, or flour tortilla . Served with a garden salad or bowl of soup