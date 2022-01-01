Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Hialeah

Hialeah restaurants
Hialeah restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Casavana Cuban Cuisine

16435 Northwest 67th Avenue, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken B.L.T. Wrap$11.95
Crispy lettuce, tomato, bacon and cilantro garlic aioli sauce.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.95
Crispy romaine and shredded parmesan cheese.
Chicken Criollo Wrap$11.95
Rolled with rice, beans, maduros, lettuce and tomato.
More about Casavana Cuban Cuisine
Item pic

 

NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’

6189 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Croqueta Wrap$10.50
House chicken croquettes, crispy bacon, maduros, lettuce, tomato, mayo and side kettle chips.
More about NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’
Sports Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sports Grill

15462 NW 77th Ct, Miami Lakes

Avg 4 (445 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$11.99
Chicken Finger Wrap$11.99
More about Sports Grill
Consumer pic

 

The Beverly Hills Cafe

7321 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Avocado Wrap$14.99
Died chicken, avocado, spinach, tomato, and cheddar with our homemade dressing. Wrapped in your choice of spinach, tomato, whole wheat, or flour tortilla . Served with a garden salad or bowl of soup
More about The Beverly Hills Cafe

