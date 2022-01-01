Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cheesecake in
Hialeah
/
Hialeah
/
Chocolate Cheesecake
Hialeah restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake
La Carreta Hialeah
5350 W 16th Avenue, Hialeah
No reviews yet
Cheesecake Chocolate
$4.25
More about La Carreta Hialeah
FRENCH FRIES
Latin Cafe 2000 - Hialeah
1192 W 49 Street, Hialeah
Avg 4.2
(675 reviews)
Chocolate Brownie Cheesecake
$4.79
Fudge brownie filled with classic New York style cheesecake topped with chocolate ganache.
More about Latin Cafe 2000 - Hialeah
Browse other tasty dishes in Hialeah
Steak Tacos
Ham Sandwiches
Snapper
Hot Chocolate
Crispy Chicken
Ceviche
Cuban Sandwiches
Caesar Salad
More near Hialeah to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1005 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
Avg 4.3
(315 restaurants)
Miami Beach
Avg 4.3
(240 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1005 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Key West
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(571 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(574 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(966 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(615 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston