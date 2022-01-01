Club sandwiches in Hialeah

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Casavana Cuban Cuisine

16435 Northwest 67th Avenue, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Club Sandwich$11.95
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes with a touch of mayo on white toasted bread, served with fries.
More about Casavana Cuban Cuisine
Latin Cafe 2000 image

FRENCH FRIES

Latin Cafe 2000

1192 W 49 Street, Hialeah

Avg 4.2 (675 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Club Sandwich$7.99
American bread, bolo ham, turkey breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with French Fries.
More about Latin Cafe 2000
La Carreta Hialeah image

 

La Carreta Hialeah

5350 W 16th Avenue, Hialeah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Club Sandwich$8.95
More about La Carreta Hialeah
Consumer pic

 

The Beverly Hills Cafe

7321 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beverly Hills Club Sandwich$13.99
A triple decker with roasted turkey, strips of bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and your choice of toast
More about The Beverly Hills Cafe

