Club sandwiches in Hialeah
Hialeah restaurants that serve club sandwiches
Casavana Cuban Cuisine
16435 Northwest 67th Avenue, Miami Lakes
|Club Sandwich
|$11.95
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes with a touch of mayo on white toasted bread, served with fries.
Latin Cafe 2000
1192 W 49 Street, Hialeah
|Club Sandwich
|$7.99
American bread, bolo ham, turkey breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with French Fries.