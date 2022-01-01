Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Hialeah

Hialeah restaurants
Hialeah restaurants that serve fajitas

Casavana Cuban Cuisine

16435 Northwest 67th Avenue, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fam Fajitas- Beef or Chicken$54.95
Served with two side items
Cuban Chicken Fajitas$14.95
Seasoned with onions and greens peppers, marinated with our special garlic sauce. No tortillas, this is the cuban version.
Churrasco Steak Fajitas$16.95
Seasoned with onions and greens peppers, marinated with our special garlic sauce. No tortillas, this is the cuban version.
More about Casavana Cuban Cuisine
The Beverly Hills Cafe

7321 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sizzling Fajita
steak, chicken, or both with peppers and onions on a sizzling hot skillet served with cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa, jalapeno and flour tortillas
Steak Fajita Quesadilla$14.99
seasoned steak, onnions, peppers and tomatoes with mozzarella and chedder cheese inside a grilled tortilla served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa
Fajita Salad
grilled onions and pepepers in a tortilla shell with lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, scallions, guacamole, jalapeno, sour cream and salsa
More about The Beverly Hills Cafe
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

I Heart Fries

1675 W 49th St,, Hialeah

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FAJITAS$10.49
Steak, Chicken, Green and Red Peppers, Onions and Mushroon all sauteed.
More about I Heart Fries

