Fajitas in Hialeah
Hialeah restaurants that serve fajitas
Casavana Cuban Cuisine
16435 Northwest 67th Avenue, Miami Lakes
|Fam Fajitas- Beef or Chicken
|$54.95
Served with two side items
|Cuban Chicken Fajitas
|$14.95
Seasoned with onions and greens peppers, marinated with our special garlic sauce. No tortillas, this is the cuban version.
|Churrasco Steak Fajitas
|$16.95
Seasoned with onions and greens peppers, marinated with our special garlic sauce. No tortillas, this is the cuban version.
The Beverly Hills Cafe
7321 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes
|Sizzling Fajita
steak, chicken, or both with peppers and onions on a sizzling hot skillet served with cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa, jalapeno and flour tortillas
|Steak Fajita Quesadilla
|$14.99
seasoned steak, onnions, peppers and tomatoes with mozzarella and chedder cheese inside a grilled tortilla served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa
|Fajita Salad
grilled onions and pepepers in a tortilla shell with lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, scallions, guacamole, jalapeno, sour cream and salsa