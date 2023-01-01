Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Hialeah

Hialeah restaurants that serve fish and chips

Xochimex Cantina Grill - Hialeah

691 West 49 Street, Miami

Fish Rice Bowl (Includes Chips)$8.49
Choose between white or brown rice, black, pinto, or refried beans to create your signature Xochi-bowl. Add any of our twelve toppings and eleven sauces that are sure to leave you feeling satisfied and full.
Fish Quesadilla (Includes Chips)$8.49
Fish Taco Platter (Includes Chips)$8.49
Includes (3) Tacos. Choose between a hard or soft shell and throw in any of our twelve toppings and eleven sauces to complete your delicious meal.
Cantina Grill Miami Gardens

16171 NW 57 Avenue, miami

Fish Rice Bowl (Includes Chips)$8.49
Choose between white or brown rice, black, pinto, or refried beans to create your signature Xochi-bowl. Add any of our twelve toppings and eleven sauces that are sure to leave you feeling satisfied and full.
Fish Taco Platter (Includes Chips)$8.49
Includes (3) Tacos. Xochimex offers a variety of delicious tacos made with fresh ingredients and authentic flavors. Choose between a hard or soft shell and throw in any of our twelve toppings and eleven sauces to complete your delicious meal.
Fish Burrito (Includes Chips)$8.49
Choose between a white or wheat flour tortilla, topped with homemade white or brown rice and black, pinto, or refried beans. Throw in any of our twelve toppings, and eleven sauces, and you have yourself a Xochi-fresh burrito!
