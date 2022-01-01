Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried rice in
Hialeah
/
Hialeah
/
Fried Rice
Hialeah restaurants that serve fried rice
Sushi Sake
7301 MIAMI LAKES DRIVE, MIAMI LAKES
No reviews yet
SHRIMP FRIED RICE
$11.00
CHICKEN FRIED RICE
$10.00
STEAK FRIED RICE
$12.00
More about Sushi Sake
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sergio's Cuban-Miami Lakes
15135 NW 67th Ave, Miami Lakes
Avg 4.3
(1190 reviews)
Tuesday-Cuban Fried Rice
$10.99
More about Sergio's Cuban-Miami Lakes
Browse other tasty dishes in Hialeah
Waffles
Steak Salad
Pastelito
Avocado Toast
Cheeseburgers
Flan
Lox
Chili
More near Hialeah to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(869 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
Miami Beach
Avg 4.3
(220 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(90 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(869 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Key West
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(505 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(525 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(60 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(105 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(876 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(557 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston